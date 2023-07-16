Advertise
Dallas police asking for help finding missing woman

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for help finding missing 71-year-old woman Pendra Faye Plackard.

Plackard was last seen on July 15, 2023, at around 9:00 a.m. walking in the 3500 block of S Buckner Blvd.

She is around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 203 pounds.

Police say she was last seen wearing black pants, a red shirt and carrying a red bag.

DPD says she may be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 911 or 214-671-4268. Police ask people to reference case number 127946-2023.

