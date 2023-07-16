The dangerously hot weather continues this week and very little rain is forecast to fall

A few very lucky Central Texas got to see some rain fall from the sky on Sunday. The disturbance that brought some of us some rain did in fact bring more cloud cover across Central Texas - Which ended up keeping the heat down just a little bit Sunday afternoon. Many of us have been 3 to 10 degrees cooler in the last 24 hours. Our 100° streak came to an end on Sunday as the high temperature at the Waco Regional Airport reached 99°. The longest 100° streak of the year so far ended at 8 days when we had 100°+ temperatures from Saturday July 8th to Saturday the 15th. Although we broke the streak today… We’ll start another one heading into the work week and continue to add to our total of 100° days for the year.

Quiet conditions remain in the forecast Sunday night into Monday morning. We’re expecting the same warm, muggy, and breezy conditions to remain in place across Central Texas. We may have to watch a weakening complex of storms try to move south out of the metroplex and into our northern areas early Monday morning. Temperatures heading out the door Monday morning will be warm in the mid 70s to around 80°. Unfortunately the heat cranks right back up for the afternoon as ample sunshine returns across Central Texas. Highs on Monday will be around 101° to 106°. Thankfully humidity levels will be a tad bit lower - Which will end up helping keep the heat index values closer to the actual air temperature Monday afternoon. Although humidity levels will be lower - The heat will still be dangerous - Which is why the Heat Advisory has been extended for all of Central Texas until 9PM Monday. The Advisory is in place for temperatures of 101° to 106° and heat index values up to 112°. Keep drinking lots of water, wearing plenty of sunscreen, limiting time outdoors, and enjoying the A/C as much as possible

The brutal summer heat is here to stay and in fact continues to crank up for the rest of the work week as the high pressure system that’s been dominating our weather moves back eastward and parks itself over the state of Texas throughout the week. This means we’re expecting widespread triple digit temperatures to continue and our rain chances to remain at 0%. One of the good things that’s a little different in the forecast this week is that our humidity will be a tad bit lower. Yes, we’re still expecting to have some muggy conditions - Especially during the overnight and morning hours, but the afternoons may be a little bit less muggy - Which will continue to have a positive impact on our heat indices. Our heat index values are forecast to be much closer to the actual air temperature as humidity levels lower some. Mornings start out very warm into the upper 70s to low 80s each day. Afternoons will feature plenty of sunshine and a breeze out of the south. High temperatures will be around or hotter than 105° for Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly even into Thursday. Forecast models are hinting at a possible change in our weather pattern by the end of the week and into the weekend. The high that will have itself on top of Central Texas this week will begin to move back westward and may bring back northerly flow. That northerly flow will open the door for some weak cold fronts and disturbances to move into Central Texas. That means we could see an uptick in our rain chances and finally see our temperatures climb down. It’s still too early to say that this is going to happen, but it’s something we’re watching closely and hoping for.

As a reminder - Until we get some beneficial rainfall - It is extra important to be mindful of what you are doing outdoors. Fire Danger is elevated - Especially west of I-35 where the air and ground will be a little more dry. As our drought conditions worsen, it’s very important to be careful outside! Stay safe and cool everyone!

