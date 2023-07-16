Advertise
Killeen man involved with robbing business wanted by police

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in robbing a business.

On July 15, 2023, at around 9:08 p.m. KPD responded to a call about an aggravated robbery at a business in the 400 block of E. Rancier Ave.

Police say the suspect walked into the business, showed a handgun and demanded money. He left the scene on foot.

The suspect is described by police as a 5 foot 10-inch-tall Black man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask with a white logo, gray shirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes. He also had a black semiautomatic handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

