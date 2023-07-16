Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $875M Powerball jackpot
Police say the suspect has tattoos on his forearms and chest.
Suspects steal San Antonio man’s car and bank cards