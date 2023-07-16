Advertise
Suspects steal San Antonio man’s car and bank cards

Police say the suspect has tattoos on his forearms and chest.
Police say the suspect has tattoos on his forearms and chest.(San Antonio PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The San Antonio Police Department Robbery unit is asking for help finding a suspect involved in stealing a man’s car and other property.

On July 6, 2023, the victim was putting air in his car’s tires at 2803 Vance Jackson when two masked men walked up and pointed their guns at the victim.

The suspects demanded the victim give them his car keys and other property. The suspects got into the victim’s car and left the scene.

Hours after the incident the victims bank cards was used by one of the suspects at various retailers. Video from the transactions showed one of the suspects using the victims bank cards without their consent.



Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Valadez of the Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0321 or the Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

