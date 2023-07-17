Animal rescuer does everything she can to save lives

WACO, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Waco, where a voice for the voiceless, on the frontlines of animal rescue is doing everything she can to save lives.

“They don’t have a voice - they need someone that can tell their story,” Michelle Ann, Be Remarkable Winner.

Michelle Ann is animal lover but she’s also an action person, put those two together and you’ve an animal rescuing wonder woman.

“Everything I’ve ever seen Michelle do she works her butt off - she goes to wrecks where people have lost their pets in their wrecks - and if anybody can find them, Michelle finds them,” Tammie Brown, Be Remarkable Nominator.

Tammie Brown nominated Michelle, without having ever met her. But that’s an example of the impact her everlasting dedication to animal rescue has on people and the pets themselves.

Her willingness to any lengths to save animals, and help humans, caught the attention of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“People who go above and beyond - like for our animals - are just extra special people - and we just want to recognize that. Being Remarkable is one of the core values of the law firm. So, we want to make a donation in your honor and in your name for 500 dollars. Yes! Can we give her an applause please,” Claudia Yanez, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Folks in the animal rescue community say Michelle spends her own money on resources, but thanks to Daniel Stark and this 500 dollar donation, she’s going to have a little help.

“It can go for dog food, it can go for medical expenses...helps a lot,” Michelle Ann, Be Remarkable Winner.

