Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Authorities asking for help finding 2 Grimes County teens

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about two missing 15-year-olds.

Skyleigh Marie Burnside and Lauren Limmer were last seen Saturday in the 14400 block of Oak Hill Lane in Grimes County.

Authorities believe they could be in the Jersey Village, Harris County area.

If you know where they are, you are asked to contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 873-2151.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

chapel hill isd high school
East Texas ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Dr. José Luis Bermúdez’s decision to step aside comes a week Dr. Kathleen McElroy, who was...
Interim Dean of A&M’s College of Arts & Sciences steps down amid controversy inside journalism program
Family members are in shock after learning their loved one passed in deadly Lacy Lakeview Fire
Family members are in shock from loved one dying in deadly Lacy Lakeview Fire
Authorities asking for help finding 2 Grimes County teens
Interim Dean of A&M’s College of Arts & Sciences steps down amid controversy inside journalism program