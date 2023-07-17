City of Temple in search for creative minds for Market Loop Mural

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The City of Temple is on the search for creative ideas for the Market Loop Mural.

The city is looking for kids to submit their drawings for a chance to be part of the second phase of completing the mural.

Local artists will then take their drawings and turn them into paintings.

“You look at the mural now, all the blue space is filled up. This time around we’re going to fill in all the green space with park related artwork, whether it’s the playground, picnic areas, and splash pads. We encourage the kiddos to showcase what they love most about our local parks,” said Nohely Mackowiak, Communications and PR Division Director, City of Temple.

Kids will be asked to draw their perfect day at the park.

Submission will be taken until Sept. 15 and the pieces will be incorporated during October on the mural. Entries can be submitted via email to Katherine Loftin at kloftin@templetx.gov or in person to the City of Temple Housing & Community Development at 101 N. Main St.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.