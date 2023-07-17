DPS: Two dead in I-14 rollover crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two victims are dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 14 Monday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at approximately 12:52 a.m. July 17 to a one-vehicle rollover IH-14 MM 278

According to the primary investigation, a Gray 2006 Dodge Ram was eastbound on IH 14 when it failed to drive in a single lame and traveled off the roadway.

The truck would then travel onto an embankment and roll over, causing two occupants to be ejected.

The driver and the passengers were pronounced deceased on the scene at 1:03 a.m. by Justice of the Peace 2 Bill Price.

The victims have not been identified.

