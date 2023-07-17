Advertise
Killeen man busted with pot, meth and syringes, Marlin police say

The meth, pot and syringes found in the vehicle.
The meth, pot and syringes found in the vehicle.(Marlin Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen, Texas man was taken into custody at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning after police officers in Marlin allegedly found him in possession of 13 grams of methamphetamine, police wrote in a Facebook post.

The bust was made after police pulled him over. In addition to the meth, police said they found marijuana and syringes inside the man’s vehicle.

The man was transported to the Falls County Sheriff’s office and booked into their facility, police said.

KWTX has reached out to Marlin to police to learn more about the man in custody and the arrest.

No further information was provided by police.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

