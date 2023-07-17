Advertise
Man arrested in College Station with debit cards in various names

Baumgartner faces multiple charges including Fraud/Possession of Identifying Information and Assault family violence.(Justice Web)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
College Station, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say Daniel Justin Baumgartner, 28, of Katy faces multiple charges including Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Information and Assault family violence.

Police say they responded to a disturbance on Tiffany Trail in College Station Saturday and found Baumgartner had an outstanding warrant out of Pardons and Parole.

He was arrested, and inside his backpack police say they found two wallets with 15 separate items of identifying information. Among those items were debit cards and bankcards all with different peoples’ names. He was also in possession of a driver’s license, passport card and Social Security Card in another name.

Baumgartner was also charged with Assault family violence Saturday after allegedly hurting someone he knew. Police say he had previously been convicted in 2016 for Assault family household member, impede breath of circulation.

Baumgartner was also charged with possession of marijuana.

He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $31,000 cash bond.

