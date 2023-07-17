Multiple Central Texas residents injured in Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple Central Texas residents are at the hospital with injuries following a fire at an apartment complex in Lacy Lakeview.

Firefighters responded to a call at 11:30 p.m. July 16 to the Northgate Apartments at the 115 Block of Faye Drive where a two-story apartment complex was on fire.

According to Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Cody Newman, a total of four people were transported to the hospital, however, there are residents who are still unaccounted for.

Multiple injured in Lacy Lakeview apartment fire (courtesy)

16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation. (courtesy)

Officials say a total of 16 apartments with 30 residents were completely burned to the ground. The fire also led to a power outage from Faye Drive to Smith Street.

Lacey Lakeview, Bellmead, Waco, West, Ross, AMR McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and other crews were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.