Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Multiple Central Texas residents injured in Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Lacy Lakeview apartments
Lacy Lakeview apartments(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple Central Texas residents are at the hospital with injuries following a fire at an apartment complex in Lacy Lakeview.

Firefighters responded to a call at 11:30 p.m. July 16 to the Northgate Apartments at the 115 Block of Faye Drive where a two-story apartment complex was on fire.

According to Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Cody Newman, a total of four people were transported to the hospital, however, there are residents who are still unaccounted for.

Multiple injured in Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Multiple injured in Lacy Lakeview apartment fire(courtesy)
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.(courtesy)

Officials say a total of 16 apartments with 30 residents were completely burned to the ground. The fire also led to a power outage from Faye Drive to Smith Street.

Lacey Lakeview, Bellmead, Waco, West, Ross, AMR McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and other crews were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth

Latest News

Passion for STEM leads Temple High School senior to publish book, launch two organizations
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers answers a question after a news conference, Sunday,...
Deputies accused a Texas sheriff of corruption and dysfunction. Then came the mass shooting
Folakemi Fregene has already published a book and started two organizations: all before the age...
Passion for STEM leads Temple High School senior to publish book, launch two organizations
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home