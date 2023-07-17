Near-record highs today, but cooler weather this weekend

For some of us, Sunday was actually a really nice summer day with a few showers, a few clouds, and cooler temperatures only in the mid-to-upper 90s! There were a few triple-digits out there, but at least a part of our area saw some heat relief. Whatever heat relief you may or may not have seen Sunday is absolutely gone today and near-record high temperatures are back in the forecast starting today. Today’s record high is 106° set in 1925 and most recently in 2018. We’re forecasting high temperatures to warm to between 101° and 108° with cooler but slightly more humid temperatures coming in Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, and Leon County where a heat advisory is in effect. For Falls County, Milam County, and all counties along and west of I-35, a heat warning is in effect today and tomorrow. The good news with the heat warning (if you can even call it good news) is that we’ll see among the hottest temperatures of the year (so far) today with highs near or even slightly over 105° but without stifling humidity. Heat index values area wide should max out between 104° and 111°. Don’t expect any clouds or rain today.

Here’s some more good news for you; today’s high temperatures at or slightly above 105° is potentially the peak of the temperature mountain this week. High pressure is going to be weakening slightly but moving closer to our area through mid-week keeping highs close to 105° Tuesday and then close to 104° Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will again strengthen and move back westward as we approach the weekend. The return of north winds aloft in may help to send a weak frontal boundary into Central Texas Saturday and Sunday. The front doesn’t have much of any cooler air behind it, but the clouds and scattered rain chances the front kicks up should help to drop our temperatures a bit. We’ll only see highs near or slightly above 100° Friday and Saturday with highs likely just a touch below 100° Sunday and Monday for some! The front should keep the rain chances only near 20% Saturday and Monday (when it washes out), but Sunday’s rain chances are near 30% as the front makes its closest approach to our area. We’re not expecting severe storms and we’re not expecting high rainfall totals, but some storms could contain gusty straight-line winds and brief heavy downpours.

As a reminder - Until we get some beneficial rainfall - It is extra important to be mindful of what you are doing outdoors. Fire Danger is elevated - Especially west of I-35 where the air and ground will be a little more dry. As our drought conditions worsen, it’s very important to be careful outside! Stay safe and cool everyone!

