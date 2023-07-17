Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Near-record highs today, but cooler weather this weekend

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For some of us, Sunday was actually a really nice summer day with a few showers, a few clouds, and cooler temperatures only in the mid-to-upper 90s! There were a few triple-digits out there, but at least a part of our area saw some heat relief. Whatever heat relief you may or may not have seen Sunday is absolutely gone today and near-record high temperatures are back in the forecast starting today. Today’s record high is 106° set in 1925 and most recently in 2018. We’re forecasting high temperatures to warm to between 101° and 108° with cooler but slightly more humid temperatures coming in Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, and Leon County where a heat advisory is in effect. For Falls County, Milam County, and all counties along and west of I-35, a heat warning is in effect today and tomorrow. The good news with the heat warning (if you can even call it good news) is that we’ll see among the hottest temperatures of the year (so far) today with highs near or even slightly over 105° but without stifling humidity. Heat index values area wide should max out between 104° and 111°. Don’t expect any clouds or rain today.

Here’s some more good news for you; today’s high temperatures at or slightly above 105° is potentially the peak of the temperature mountain this week. High pressure is going to be weakening slightly but moving closer to our area through mid-week keeping highs close to 105° Tuesday and then close to 104° Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will again strengthen and move back westward as we approach the weekend. The return of north winds aloft in may help to send a weak frontal boundary into Central Texas Saturday and Sunday. The front doesn’t have much of any cooler air behind it, but the clouds and scattered rain chances the front kicks up should help to drop our temperatures a bit. We’ll only see highs near or slightly above 100° Friday and Saturday with highs likely just a touch below 100° Sunday and Monday for some! The front should keep the rain chances only near 20% Saturday and Monday (when it washes out), but Sunday’s rain chances are near 30% as the front makes its closest approach to our area. We’re not expecting severe storms and we’re not expecting high rainfall totals, but some storms could contain gusty straight-line winds and brief heavy downpours.

As a reminder - Until we get some beneficial rainfall - It is extra important to be mindful of what you are doing outdoors. Fire Danger is elevated - Especially west of I-35 where the air and ground will be a little more dry. As our drought conditions worsen, it’s very important to be careful outside! Stay safe and cool everyone!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth

Latest News

fastcast cumulus clouds clark roofing
The dangerously hot weather continues this week and very little rain is forecast to fall
clark roofing splash pad fastcast
More clouds for today with isolated shower chances too… But it’s still going to be very hot
fastcast partly cloudy skies clark roofing
More clouds for Sunday with isolated shower chances too… But it’s still going to be very hot
FastCast
Dangerous heat continues into the weekend