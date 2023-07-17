New jury seated in trial of Waco man accused in deadly 2020 shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony will resume Tuesday in the murder trial of a Waco man with alleged gang ties and an extensive criminal record who is charged in the death of man in July 2020.

Courtney O’Neil Washington, 29, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the shooting death of Larry Donnell Bryant, 50, at an apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

Washington’s first trial in June ended almost before it began after Judge Thomas West declared a mistrial because attorneys in the case learned after a jury had been selected that a forensic report had not been turned over to law enforcement.

As a result, it also was not turned over to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office until after the trial had begun. The DA’s office has an obligation to provide such evidence to the defense.

West declared a mistrial and reset the case to begin this week.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Kristen Duron and defense attorneys Sandy Gately and Norah Farah selected a jury to hear the case on Monday before prosecutors called Waco police officer Adam Taschler to the stand.

Arrest records show there were at least two eyewitnesses to the shooting, and both identified Washington, who also is known as “Cash,” as the man who burst into the apartment and shot Bryant, who was sitting on the floor.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.