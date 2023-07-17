Officials: 3 dead, one unaccounted for following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Three people are dead, and one person is unaccounted for following a fire at an apartment complex,, according to Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Cody Newman.

Newman stated in an update that the Red Cross has 14 cases open and is helping around 30 people.

Firefighters responded to a call at 11:30 p.m. July 16 to the Northgate Apartments at the 115 Block of Faye Drive where a two-story apartment complex was on fire.

Multiple injured in Lacy Lakeview apartment fire (courtesy)

16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation. (courtesy)

Officials say a total of 16 apartments with 30 residents were completely burned to the ground. The fire also led to a power outage from Faye Drive to Smith Street.

Lacey Lakeview, Bellmead, Waco, West, Ross, AMR McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and other crews were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

