Pitbull dies after being left tied to a grill outside, owner facing charges

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The death of a pitbull results in the arrest of a woman in central Laredo.

Krystelle Elaine Resendez, 27, is facing charges of animal cruelty.

Officials with the City of Laredo Animal Control responded to the 700 block of East Travis Street Friday at around noon and found a pitbull that was tied and tangled around a cooking grill on a hot day.

The pitbull had succumbed to the sweltering heat.

Laredo Police were called out to the home to arrest the owner who was later identified as Resendez.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

