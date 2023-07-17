Temple police investigate night shooting, No one injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police department is investigating a shooting that ended in a vehicle damaged.

Around 8:41 p.m. on Sunday July 17, 2023, Temple police officers responded to the 800 block of Filly Lane in response to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, authorities found a vehicle with gunshot damages, with multiple shell casings on the ground.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

However, witnesses told police they saw a white truck leaving the leaving the area at the time of the crime

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

