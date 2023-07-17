Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple police investigate night shooting, No one injured

Temple police investigate late night shooting
Temple police investigate late night shooting(MGN)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police department is investigating a shooting that ended in a vehicle damaged.

Around 8:41 p.m. on Sunday July 17, 2023, Temple police officers responded to the 800 block of Filly Lane in response to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, authorities found a vehicle with gunshot damages, with multiple shell casings on the ground.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

However, witnesses told police they saw a white truck leaving the leaving the area at the time of the crime

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth

Latest News

Lacy Lakeview apartments
Multiple Central Texas residents injured in Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Fire destroys Lacy Lakeview apartment complex
Passion for STEM leads Temple High School senior to publish book, launch two organizations
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers answers a question after a news conference, Sunday,...
Deputies accused a Texas sheriff of corruption and dysfunction. Then came the mass shooting