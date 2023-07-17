Temple police investigate shooting that damaged vehicle
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle
Temple police officers responded at around 8:41 p.m. July 17 to the 800 block of Filly Lane in response to shots fired.
When they arrived, authorities found a vehicle with gunshot damages, with multiple shell casings on the ground.
No suspect has been identified at this time.
However, witnesses told police they saw a white truck leaving the area at the time of the crime
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
