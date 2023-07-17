Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple police investigate shooting that damaged vehicle

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle

Temple police officers responded at around 8:41 p.m. July 17 to the 800 block of Filly Lane in response to shots fired.

When they arrived, authorities found a vehicle with gunshot damages, with multiple shell casings on the ground.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

However, witnesses told police they saw a white truck leaving the area at the time of the crime

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Medicaid
500,000 Texans have been dropped from the Medicaid rolls since April
Jacueline Macias and Jose Reyes Jr.
Man, woman charged with kidnapping, holding woman captive for weeks in Texas
Complete Coverage: Devastating fire kills 3 at Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast