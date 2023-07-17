Waco-area attorney charged with DWI after CEFCO clerk refused to sell him booze: affidavit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Daniel Beaudin, a Waco-area attorney who was once the target of a murder-for-hire plot allegedly orchestrated by his ex-wife, was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest on July 14 after he allegedly threatened and harassed a clerk at a CEFCO store who refused to sell him “booze,” an arrest affidavit states.

Police officers were dispatched to the CEFCO located at 905 Hewitt Drive to investigate the civil disturbance, and were told Beaudin was driving a gray sedan with license plate PLM8396. Beaudin was last seen driving south on Hewitt Drive, police were told.

The officers decided to stop at the CEFCO located at 1425 Hewitt Drive, which is located south of the CEFCO where the disturbance was initially reported. When they arrived at this location, they spotted a gray Toyota Avalon with license plate PLM8396 parked in front of the store.

“The vehicle was still running, and there was a white male sitting in the driver’s seat who appeared to be asleep,” police wrote in the affidavit, “This male was the only person in the vehicle ... and identified to be Michael Daniel Beaudin.”

When asked to turn off the car and open his door, Beaudin allegedly refused, police said. The officers eventually opened the door, and Beaudin exited the car.

Beaudin said he was at that location to buy a drink and allegedly told police he never stopped at the CEFCO at 905 Hewitt Drive, the court document states.

“While speaking with Beaudin, I noticed he was slurring his words and his eyes were bloodshot,” a police officer wrote in the affidavit, “I also smelled the strong aroma of alcohol coming from Mr. Beaudin’s person.”

When the officer asked Beaudin how much he had to drink that night, Beaudin allegedly said “he had consumed half of a wine box,” the affidavit states.

Beaudin reportedly told the police officers he was on medication for ADHD, and when asked if he could mix his medication with alcohol, he allegedly replied, “to an extent.” Beaudin, the document further states, told the officers he was a defense attorney and that he was not impaired to the extent that he could not drive his vehicle, the document states.

Later during his interaction with the police officers, Beaudin allegedly admitted that he was, indeed, at the CEFCO at 905 Hewitt and was giving a “guy” at that location a hard time, the affidavit states.

When asked if he was willing to submit to a field sobriety test, Beaudin pleaded with the officers to let him drive home while they followed him, the document states.

Beaudin then reached into his vehicle, and the officers had to pull him out. The attorney resisted and the police officers were forced to take him down to the ground so that they could restrain him and take him into custody, the document states.

Police wrote in the affidavit Beaudin has a previous DWI conviction. While he was being booked into the McLennan County Jail, he refused to submit a blood sample, police said.

The officers obtained a blood draw warrant, and ordered a nurse to draw a sample of Beaudin’s blood. The results of the toxicology exam are pending.

Beaudin was indicted by a grand jury in McLennan County on a charge of attempted indecency with a child by contact.

Chelsea Tijerina, 34, who was also a Waco attorney, was under indictment for the alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting her ex-husband, Beaudin, when she was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hays County in May 2021.

Tijerina’s co-defendant in the alleged murder-for-hire plot, Waco attorney Seth Andrew Sutton, is scheduled to go on trial on August 14.

Beaudin is no longer listed in the active inmate roster in McLennan County, per online jail records.

