College Station police officer fired, arrested for stealing money from suspect

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested one of their own Tuesday after an officer was accused of stealing money from someone he arrested.

The officer, De’Kedrick Anderson, was fired as a result of the investigation. Police say they received a call from a “concerned citizen” on Saturday to report that a police officer stole money from a person he arrested earlier that morning. The individual claimed the subject had a sum of money when he was booked into jail, but while he was being processed he found almost half of it was missing.

CSPD says they immediately looked into the claim and gathered evidence that the arresting officer was possibly involved. Further evidence showed that Anderson was linked to the crime and he was fired at the conclusion of the investigation.

On Tuesday, he was arrested and charged with theft as a public servant.

“We at the College Station Police Department are appalled and embarrassed by the actions of Anderson,” Police Chief Billy Couch said in a statement.

Theft as a public servant is a Class A Misdemeanor that is punishable up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $4,000, or both.

“We understand that the actions of Anderson can erode the trust our citizens hold for our department. Be assured that Anderson will be held accountable for his actions and know that he in no way represents the caliber of the men and women who service our community,” Couch said.

Anderson was with the College Station Police Department for 18 months.

