Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing his former lover and their child will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

After five years, seven days of trial, seven days of the sentencing phase, and several hours of deliberation, the jury came back with the punishment of two life sentences for the killings of Grizelda Hernandez and their son Dominic.

The murders were reported on April 9, 2018, when authorities found the bodies of a woman identified as Grizelda, 27, and baby Dominic, who was just a one-year-old at the time.

On Friday evening, during the sixth day of the sentencing phase, Judge Joe Lopez told jurors to return on Monday for closing arguments.

After a morning of closing arguments from the state and the defense, jurors deliberated and returned with the punishment of life in prison without parole.

Now Burgos can still appeal the decision to the Fourth Court of Appeals.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Teen linked to dozens of auto thefts, attempted thefts was part of ‘Kia Challenge’ trend
City Council selects Riakos Adams for vacant At-Large seat
Killeen City Council appoints new At-Large City Council seat
Timothy Nall
East Texas pastor accused of touching girl inappropriately
11-year-old beats three yearlong Leukemia disease and plans for ringing the bell ceremony
11-year-old boy beats three yearlong Leukemia battle and plans for ringing the bell ceremony
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon