Family members are in shock from loved one dying in deadly Lacy Lakeview Fire

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - A victim’s family members are in shock from deadly fire in Lacy Lakeview Sunday night.

50-year-old, Marshall Burns, is one of the three people who died from the incident.

Family members said Burns was known for always making people smile.

Kerry Wheeler smiled as he scrolled through his phone reminiscing about his favorite memories with his nephew.

Wheeler said burns just recently turned 50 and got engaged in early July.

Wheeler said he served in the military for eight years and was still the first to jump to action for help.

“People who go into the military, it’s not about them, it’s about country. That was definitely Marshall. It takes a very strong individual, man or woman serving our country, to put on that uniform and to be told, ‘You’re going to go and fight.’ They don’t question it, they would just do it. That’s the kind of person he was,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said he and Burns grew up like brothers and their last conversation was about Burns’ new blessings.

“He called me about two weeks ago and said that his life was going better than before now than it has in years. He was just so, so incredibly happy,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said he heard about the fire after watching KWTX’s morning newscast but didn’t know Burns was one of the three victims.

“It’s one of those deals where you turn on the TV and see the news about going through something like this and it’s never you, until it’s you. The whole processing part starts. Trying to figure out, ‘Did this really happen? This couldn’t have happened to us.’ Then you realize it did happen. It’s not about me, it’s about him. He’ll definitely leave a lasting, good legacy,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said Burns moved into the Northgate Apartments just two weeks ago.

“He was like, ‘We’ve got to get you and Sarah to come over and bring the kids.’ We were planning on doing that and it just never happened,” said Wheeler.

However, Wheeler said he’ll never forget the times when he needed burns most.

“He is definitely going to be missed. he was a great guy. He’ll do anything for anybody, he’ll give you the shirt off his back. He may be gone but people like him, they still live on,” said Wheeler.

Click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe.

