Focus at Four: Preventing hot car deaths in children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to Texas Health and Human Services, there have been eight hot car deaths across the country.

“We see the heat index of 120 degrees, imagine how it would feel being enclosed in a vehicle with no airflow,” said Ayde Edwards, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “It’s very hot, it’s very dangerous.”

Heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children younger than age 15.

A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s does.

Cars heat up quickly! In just 10 minutes, a car can heat 20 degrees.

Cracking a window or air conditioning does little to keep the car cool once turned off.

Signs of heat stroke in children include rapid breathing, a lot of excessive sweating as well as dizziness and nausea.

“The serious one is if they’re unconscious, that is the main thing,” said Edwards. “If they’re unconscious, please call 911.”

Advice for parents & caregivers:

Teach children not to play in or around cars.

Never leave a child unattended in or around a car – Make a habit of looking in the front and back seat of the vehicle before locking the door and walking away.

Never assume it can’t happen to you or your child – A change in routine or busy schedule can cause a caregiver to forget that a child is still in the car.

If a child goes missing, check the pool and water sources first, then check vehicles, including trunks.

If you see an unattended child in or around a car, call 911.

For more information and parent resources, please visit safekids.org/heatstroke.

