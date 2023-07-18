Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Focus at Four: Preventing hot car deaths in children

Heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children younger than age 15.
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to Texas Health and Human Services, there have been eight hot car deaths across the country.

“We see the heat index of 120 degrees, imagine how it would feel being enclosed in a vehicle with no airflow,” said Ayde Edwards, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “It’s very hot, it’s very dangerous.”

Heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children younger than age 15.

  • A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s does.
  • Cars heat up quickly! In just 10 minutes, a car can heat 20 degrees.
  • Cracking a window or air conditioning does little to keep the car cool once turned off.

Signs of heat stroke in children include rapid breathing, a lot of excessive sweating as well as dizziness and nausea.

“The serious one is if they’re unconscious, that is the main thing,” said Edwards. “If they’re unconscious, please call 911.”

Advice for parents & caregivers:

  • Teach children not to play in or around cars.
  • Never leave a child unattended in or around a car – Make a habit of looking in the front and back seat of the vehicle before locking the door and walking away.
  • Never assume it can’t happen to you or your child – A change in routine or busy schedule can cause a caregiver to forget that a child is still in the car.
  • If a child goes missing, check the pool and water sources first, then check vehicles, including trunks.
  • If you see an unattended child in or around a car, call 911.

For more information and parent resources, please visit safekids.org/heatstroke.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

KWTXTRA Digital Update: 7.18.23 (Boozers reward, Lacy Lakeview murder, Levitt AMP Series turnout)
Tona Southards, whose 36-year-old son died in a Texas prison during the June 2023 heat wave,...
Prisoner families and former inmates plead for help as deaths mount in sweltering Texas prisons
State law enforcement officers stand guard as workers deploy a string of buoys to prevent...
State investigating claim that DPS troopers were told to push migrants back into the Rio Grande and deny them water
KWTX News 10 at 6: 7.18.23 (A Segment)
Four local softball teams clinched state championships this past weekend with one being the...
Waco area softball teams clinch state titles in respective divisions