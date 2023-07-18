Advertise
Heat alerts once again extended...

Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory until 8pm Wednesday
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
This isn’t a fun forecast to write... we continue with extreme and dangerous heat with more triple digit highs expected leading up to the weekend. There is at least a downward trend in the temperatures as the ridge of high pressure, once again, wobbles over to the west. Heat alerts remain in place through 8pm Wednesday at this time. With the high positioning itself more to the northwest, it opens the door for a weak (emphasis on weak) cold front to come our way this weekend. That brings some minor relief for the weekend.

At this point in the summer, the ridge of high pressure will be our dominate weather feature keeping things hot around here. We are used to that in a Central Texas summer. That said, this high temperatures continue to stay hotter than normal with multiple days at/above 100°. In fact, we are stuck with temperatures 102°-107° up until the weekend.

It’s all eyes on the weekend for a sort-of cool down. A cold front may or may not reach our area, but it’ll likely bring us some extra clouds and some low rain chances. That’ll be just enough to drop our temperatures closer to 100° on Saturday and near 99° on Sunday. Rain chances are only near 20% both days since showers and storms will likely be fairly isolated, but rain is certainly possible. The “cooler” weather behind the weekend front won’t last long because we’re right back into the triple-digits next week as high pressure builds across the Central Plains.

