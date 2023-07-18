Inmate identifies Courtney Washington as gunman in killing of Larry Donnell Bryant: testimony

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A state jail inmate who was hanging out and using drugs at the garage apartment where Larry Donnell Bryant was killed three years ago identified Courtney O’Neil Washington Tuesday as the shooter.

Washington, 29, a convicted felon who authorities allege has gang ties, is on trial for murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the July 2020 shooting death of the 50-year-old Bryant at a garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

Rolanda Ann Bridgewater, Elizabeth Walker and other witnesses Tuesday described the garage apartment as a place where people regularly went to use drugs and party, which police commonly refer to as a “trap house.”

“What happened that night change my life forever,” Walker told jurors. “I kind of went crazy.”

While Walker said she was lying down in a bedroom and heard the shots, Bridgewater said she saw Washington, who is also known as “Cash,” shoot Bryant while he was sitting on the floor talking to Bridgewater. Both women said there were about eight or nine people in and around the apartment in the early morning hours when Bryant was shot and killed.

Bridgewater, who said she was offered no deals by the DA’s office on her probation revocation case in exchange for her testimony, told jurors that she had known Bryant about 30 years and said he was a “good guy.”

“He was always making us laugh,” she said. “He was a character.”

She said Washington was there earlier in the evening and told her he wanted to kill someone named “Eugene.”

“I told him, ‘Don’t do that. Think about his kids,’ " she said.

She said Washington always carried a gun with him except when he was around his children. She said she asked him why he always had a gun.

“He said he’s a pretty boy and he don’t fight,” she said.

Washington came back in the morning hours, she said, adding that he shot Bryant without saying a word as Bridgewater sat about 12 feet away.”I just heard a boom,” she said. “I was scared to death and I just ran to the back. I was yelling and screaming.”

She and others ran into an alley, where they were confronted by police officers about 20 minutes later.

“I was still in shock from the murder, but I told them what I saw,” Bridgewater said.

A pathologist testified Tuesday that Bryant suffered four gunshot wounds, including one to the right side of his neck, the right side of his chest, his right thigh and right forearm. A crime scene technician testified she found shell casings from a .40-caliber pistol.

Walker, who said she was homeless at the time, testified that Bryant was a good friend to her who looked after her and gave her a place to stay from time to time. Walker said she came back to the garage apartment and saw Washington standing near a fence outside.

“His eyes weren’t right,” she said of Washington. “I can’t explain how they looked, but it wasn’t him.”

She testified she had a headache and went into a bedroom to lie down. Later, she heard Washington open the bedroom door and look inside.

“I said, ‘It’s just me in here,’ and he shut the door,” she testified. “After he shut the door, it was just quiet, and the next thing I know, I hear pow, pow, pow, pow – four gunshots.”

She said she heard Bridgewater screaming and stayed in the bed for a bit because she was too scared to move. She said she left the bedroom and had to step over Bryant’s dead body to leave.

“The first thing I thought of when I saw him was to run. I didn’t stick around,” she said.

In other prosecution testimony, Don Williams, who lived at the garage apartment, said he had been in and out most of the day and night and was just about to leave again. He said he was outside the apartment when he heard gunshots and saw a man he could not identify fleeing.

“I was kind of in shock and disbelief,” he said. “I didn’t go in because I didn’t want to see what happened. I was thinking, ‘Oh, man, my house is going to be on the news.’”

Michael Randolph, who also is in prison for possession of a controlled substance, was obviously nervous and reluctant to testify. Prosecutor Will Hix asked him why and he said he had to request a transfer from where he was being held because he has received threats and been called a “snitch.”

With prompting from Hix, Randolph admitted he told Waco police he was standing outside the apartment when Washington told him to “go, go, go, get out of here.” That was immediately before the shooting, he said, adding that he heard the shots.

Prosecution testimony will continue when the trial resumes Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.