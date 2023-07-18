Advertise
At least 27 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por...
The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas”, whose main goal is to search for missing people.(Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
REYNOSA, Mexico (CNN) - The remains of at least 27 bodies have been discovered in clandestine graves in Mexico.

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas”, whose main goal is to search for missing people.

The remains were found across 20 graves within the last four days, Edith González, one of the members of the search group, said. However, she did not disclose more details about what or who led them to the location of the bodies.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General´s Office confirmed to CNN that they are investigating these findings, and working in the area but since it is an active situation they cannot comment on the details of it.

