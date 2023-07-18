Levitt AMP Waco Concert Series wraps up, impacts East Waco and local artists

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Levitt AMP Waco Concert Series launched its first round of 10 free concerts this summer on Bridge Street Plaza in East Waco, generating an abundance of support and giving local artists opportunities to present their talents.

”It was truly beautiful to see just people really respecting and celebrating music, especially our local artists here in Waco, and in East Waco,” Tneyah Thomas, the community coordinator for Levitt AMP, said.

Waco was selected as one of nine cities in the nation for Levitt AMP to host a 10-part free concert series at a revitalized public space to bring the community together with a yearly matching grant up to $30k per year.

Creative Waco’s goal with the concert series was to bring people to the revitalized Bridge Street Plaza in Waco and bring more awareness of the up-and-coming developments and businesses in the area.

“It was beautiful seeing the community just come together for each week,” Thomas said. “I feel like we had a little bit more people, and it was like, you can tell people were kind of catching on and trying to see, ‘Okay, what’s going on across the bridge?’”

The Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau said it noticed an increase in people visiting the east side of the Brazos.

“One of the effects was that people became more familiar with Bridge Street Plaza and there was a place to relax,” Carla Pendergraft, who is the Assistant Director of Tourism, said. “We have seen the foot traffic go up there. We have software that can measure foot traffic to different places, and we did see quite a market increase. That tells us that Wacoan’s and visitors are getting used to coming there.”

Another goal of the concert series was to show the community the local talent in Waco. Local artists, musicians, vendors and local food trucks packed the plaza every weekend along with many people enjoying the interactive experience.

Gerald Wilburn Jr., Diarian Alexander and Marvin Alexander grew up in Waco and created Smooth Nature, an R&B band. They are local musicians who mostly performed outside of the city, but the concert series gave them opportunities to show their talents to their community.

“First off, just seeing the followers shoot up, but just also the people just telling us face to face, like, ‘dude, I got to know when you all play next; I got to know where you all are going to be; I got to know what’s going on,’” Marvin Alexander said. “It’s just so much opportunity in it and so many things that are coming from it.”

They headlined twice for the concert series.

“It was an amazing experience,” Wilburn Jr. said. “We got to come out and play, and then seeing so many supportive people and loving people from the community come out and just enjoy and rock with us, it was great.”

The Levitt AMP concert series is only just beginning as they will host two more 10-part concert series for the next two summers.

“We want to do much more to expand those and to create even more opportunities so that we can really showcase the talents of a broad range of artistic talent that we have in Waco because we have such a plethora of it here,” Eric Linares, the project organizer for Creative Waco, said.

For the next concert series, things will look different in East Waco. Three hotels will be complete and Elm Ave. construction will finally be done.

The City said Elm Ave. will be open starting early fall 2023. The Cambria Hotel is set to be complete in mid August, the Even Hotel is set to be open in October and then the Holiday Inn is expected to be open in November.

There are also plans in the works for the city to start construction on creating a trail on the MKT rail line bed through East Waco, following Elm Ave. construction.

However, Creative Waco is hoping to keep the history and culture of Bridge Street Plaza alive in the future.

“This street, Bridge Street, it was the heart of that community,” Linares said. “It was like the entertaining, art heart of east Waco, and we want to keep it that way, and we want to ensure that those stories stay forefront in everything that happens out here.”

People voted for Waco as a part of the Levitt AMP competition in September and the winners were announced in November.

The concert series started end of April and wrapped up the second week of July.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.