Man accused of killing and dismembering wife shot and killed by police

An arrest warrant was issued for Tony Roy on Monday.
By Brianna Owczarzak and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Burton man who was accused of killing and dismembering his wife was shot and killed by police.

The Burton Police Department responded to Kings Lane Apartments for a welfare check about 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police were given information that a woman was dead inside the apartment, Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said.

Upon arrival, officers found garbage bags that contained human body parts inside the bathtub of the apartment, Ross said.

After an investigation, police determined 44-year-old Tony Roy killed his wife, 41-year-old Shauna Roy, and then dismembered her body, Ross said, adding Tony Roy placed her body parts in garbage bags and left them in the apartment.

An arrest warrant was issued for Tony Roy on Monday.

Michigan State Police attempted to arrest Tony Roy in Detroit on that warrant during a traffic stop at 11:40 p.m. Monday, but he met officers with a firearm, Ross said.

Michigan State Police said Tony Roy pointed the gun at himself and then at a female passenger who was in the car with him. As he pointed the gun toward the passenger, he was shot by multiple troopers, the state police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger suffered minor injuries from glass fragments, authorities said.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Detroit Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

