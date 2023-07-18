Man charged in Kempner attack that claimed father’s life, sent stepmother to intensive care unit

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies took Carson Myer Nena, 28, into custody after a violent attack that sent his father and stepmother to trauma centers, and eventually led to his father’s death, the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police officers were notified of the domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Apache Street at about 9:30 a.m. on July 14.

Gisela Nena, 62, called the sheriff’s office to report her step-son, Carson Myer Nena, kicked in her door and tried to enter her home. Gisela’s husband, Myer Nena, was not home at the time.

Deputies met with the woman and viewed video from a home camera system. The footage confirmed Carson Nena was walking outside of the woman’s residence holding what appeared to be a stick.

The deputies searched for the suspect in the immediate area, but were not able to locate him.

Later that same day, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a suspicious, anonymous caller who said there was a man lying on the ground at the Nena residence, and it appeared the man had been beat up.

Deputies arrived at the home at approximately 4:09 p.m. and confirmed Myer Nena was the man lying on the ground suffering from severe injuries to his face and head.

They also located Gisela Nena lying inside the residence on the floor and she, too, had severe injuries to her face and head, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators obtained two warrants for Carson Nena on two counts of aggravated assault of a household member. The suspect was taken into custody without incident soon after police began looking for him.

The City of Kempner said in an update that Gisela Nena remains hospitalized in intensive care, but unfortunately, her husband, Myer Nena, died at a hospital.

The city asked the community to keep the family in its prayers. Most everyone here in the east end of Lampasas County has not only met Myer, but was fortunate enough to know him as a friendly and hard-working individual.”

Additional charges are pending against Carson Nena.

