Man in custody after deadly domestic disturbance in Kempner

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - Police took Carson Nena into custody after a violent attack that sent two area residents to trauma centers, and eventually led to the death of one of the victims, the City of Kempner wrote in a news release.

Police officers were notified of the domestic disturbance on Apache Street on July 14.

First responders arrived at the location and found two adults victims who required hospitalization at area trauma centers.

Police said one of the victims remains hospitalized, and the other victim, identified as 61-year-old Myer Nena, died at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation led police to identify the suspect as Carson Nena. He was taken into custody after an immediate search of the area.

Police asked the community to keep the family in its prayers.

“Most everyone here in the east end of Lampasas County has not only met Myer, but was fortunate enough to know him as a friendly and hard-working individual.”

