Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man in custody after deadly domestic disturbance in Kempner

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - Police took Carson Nena into custody after a violent attack that sent two area residents to trauma centers, and eventually led to the death of one of the victims, the City of Kempner wrote in a news release.

Police officers were notified of the domestic disturbance on Apache Street on July 14.

First responders arrived at the location and found two adults victims who required hospitalization at area trauma centers.

Police said one of the victims remains hospitalized, and the other victim, identified as 61-year-old Myer Nena, died at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation led police to identify the suspect as Carson Nena. He was taken into custody after an immediate search of the area.

Police asked the community to keep the family in its prayers.

“Most everyone here in the east end of Lampasas County has not only met Myer, but was fortunate enough to know him as a friendly and hard-working individual.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

KWTX@4: Nurse practitioner discusses back to school immunizations - 7.18.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: In-N-Out Burger bans masks for employees, Miranda Lambert scolds audience, and more - 7.18.23
11-month-old Jamar Ross
Tyler, Texas police issue Amber Alert for baby boy
Brad Boozer estimates the robbers took about 93% of his total store inventory, including...
Suspects rob Waco's Boozers Jewelers