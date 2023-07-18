Near record high temperatures again today...

After the Waco Regional Airport tied a record high temperature Monday at 106°, we could again tie a record high temperature again today as the heat dome ridge of high pressure stays stuck in place (for now). Most of the area is under an excessive heat warning. The heat warning has been extended through Wednesday along and west of I-35 with a heat warning also in place in Milam and Falls County. Elsewhere, in Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, and Leon County, a heat advisory is in place. Why is there a split from one side of the area to the next? The lower humidity in cities and towns under a heat warning will allow highs to warm to and even past 105° but with a heat index within about a degree or two of the actual temperature. Cities and towns under a heat advisory will still likely reach the triple-digits but it won’t be as warm. It’ll be more humid, however, sending heat index values to between 105° and 110°. All of that to say that it’s going to be HOT again today. Morning lows in the upper 70s will warm to between 103° and 109°. Today’s record high, set in 2018, is 108°. We likely won’t break the record, but we could tie it.

The extreme heat backs off a little bit Wednesday as the ridge of high pressure overhead breaks down a bit. The heat warning remains in place through Wednesday because highs will climb close to 105°. Thursday’s temperatures may be about a degree or two colder Thursday and about a degree cooler Friday too. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat is going to move back into the Desert Southwest and build northward. With the ridge of high pressure exerting itself higher in latitudes, it’ll cause the jetstream to become more wavy instead of flat. With a north-to-south upper-level wind flow across the Plains, a weak cold front will likely move through the Plains Friday and could push into Texas this weekend before dissipating. The cold front may or may not reach our area, but it’ll likely bring us some extra clouds and some low rain chances. That’ll be just enough to drop our temperatures closer to 100° on Saturday and near 99° on Sunday. Rain chances are only near 20% both days since showers and storms will likely be fairly isolated, but rain is certainly possible. The “cooler” weather behind the weekend front won’t last long because we’re right back into the triple-digits next week as high pressure builds across the Central Plains.

