Oklahoma mom wanted for murder, arrested in Virginia

Victoria Holland, 27, who was wanted for murder in Carter County, has been arrested in Virginia.
Victoria Holland, 27, who was wanted for murder in Carter County, has been arrested in Virginia.(Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore mother, wanted for murder, has been arrested in Virginia by US Marshals.

Court records show Victoria Hollard is in a Virginia jail awaiting extradition to Carter County.

Holland, 27, was charged with second degree murder in May for the death of her six-month-old daughter, and had been on the run ever since.

Court records show Holland was charged with child neglect after leaving her five children at home alone last summer. That’s when the infant died.

Holland posted the baby’s autopsy on her social media, which indicated she suffocated from a dog laying on top of her.

