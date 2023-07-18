Suspect charged in Boozer’s Jewelry store robbery, two others bond out

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: John Rainwater, 42, has been charged with aggravated robbery for the Boozer’s Jewelry store robbery on June 17, 2023, according to the Waco Police Department.

Rainwater was already in custody for two Waco bank robberies. He was arrested in July on his two federal warrants.

A Rolex watch was found when Rainwater was arrested that was confirmed to have been stolen from Boozer’s, according to WPD.

A photo of Rainwater from a robbery at a bank inside a Waco Walmart. (Waco Police Department)

Police said they were able to identify Rainwater due to his likeness and consistency with how he did each robbery. Two other people were arrested in relation to the robbery.

Tontanisha Freeman was arrested in Austin on Aug. 4 after she allegedly pawned jewelry stolen from the robbery.

Lawanda Joiner was arrested in Waco on Aug. 4 for allegedly bringing the stolen jewelry to Freeman.

Both have since bonded out. Waco police are continuing to investigate the incident.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE:

There are still no leads in the June 17 heist that left Boozer’s Jewelers practically empty after a man and a woman robbed the store at gunpoint and fled the scene with $1.7 million in jewelry.

The owner is now offering a $50,000 reward with the hope someone will come forward with information that leads to the arrest of the thieves.

“This is coming out of my own pocket. Nothing to do with insurance,” said Boozers Jewelers Owner Brad Boozer, “We’re offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of these people and gets my merchandise back.”

PHOTO GALLERY:

Autoplay Caption

A man and a woman walked into the store at Lake Air and Valley Mills with a gun just before closing that Saturday afternoon.

They zip tied two employees and forced another help clean out the display cases. Nearly $2-million worth of merchandise was stolen in 18 minutes, the owner said.

“Our shop’s fully operational. We had some vendors send us some jewelry. So we have a fair amount of stuff in here. We’re back open and rebuilding day-by-day,” said the owner.

The store has since reopened, but it’s not exactly business as usual. It’s display cases are usually well stocked. Now, Boozer’s is operating at about 25 percent of its merchandise capacity.

Waco police said investigators have no leads. The thieves were heavily disguised, wearing gloves and masks.

“They walked out of here with ski masks on. Walked out of the door on Valley Mills and Lake Air - probably 40 cars at the stop light - and no one saw anything. No red flags. They drive off ... it blows my mind,” said Boozer.

WEB XTRA: FULL INTERVIEW WITH BOOZER’S JEWELERS OWNER BRAD BOOZER

Brad Boozer estimates the robbers took about 93% of his total store inventory, including diamond rings and necklaces. He's offering a $50,000 reward.

The store has insurance, but Boozer said that cold take months, maybe, even years to resolve.

Right now, he’s hoping for a miracle as he restarts a business that took him a lifetime to build.

“It’s been 30 days and we’re at the mercy of insurance investigators, and police investigators,” said Boozer, “We’re hoping, maybe, this interview and these pictures will turn somebody up.”

Police don’t have much to go on, other than a sketchy description of a “Black man and a Black woman” who were traveling in a “greenish blue compact hatchback, maybe a Toyota.”

If you witnessed anything suspicious at the intersection of Valley Mills and Lake Air on the afternoon of Saturday, June 17, call Waco police at254-750-7500.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.