Suspect charged in Lacy Lakeview murder

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Abel Carlos Hidrago is charged with first degree murder in the killing of Daniel Kirk Boshell, 40, said Lacy Lakeview Police.

Police started investigating the homicide in the 500 block of Greenfield Drive shortly before 7 a.m. on July 17.

Officers found the body of a victim, later identified as Boshell, dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Hidrago, a man police say was involved in a dispute with the victim.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the McLennan County Jail.

