Suspect charged in Lacy Lakeview murder

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Abel Carlos Hidrago is charged with first degree murder in the killing of Daniel Kirk Boshell, 40, said Lacy Lakeview Police.

Police started investigating the homicide in the 500 block of Greenfield Drive shortly before 7 a.m. on July 17.

Officers found the body of a victim, later identified as Boshell, dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Hidrago, a man police say was involved in a dispute with the victim.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the McLennan County Jail.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Devastating fire kills three at the Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview

Complete Coverage: Devastating fire kills 3 at Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.