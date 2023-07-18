Waco area softball teams clinch state titles in respective divisions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Four local softball teams clinched state championships this past weekend with one being the reigning Little League World Series Champions who appear to be well on their way to a repeat appearance.

The Midway 12U softball team had another round of convincing wins at the state tournament in Abilene, beating West Brownsville 7-0, Alamo Heights Little League 8-0 and then finishing it out with a win over West Brownsville for a second time 10-0.

Head Coach Ed Ramos says his girls, including nine who are returning players from last year’s squad, have been working hard daily to make it back to youth softball’s biggest stage.

“For us, it means on to the regional round, which takes place next Monday in Waco, in our backyard so, hopefully, we get the community to come out to help support these girls. Get that homefield advantage by going to help us push and move forward to our goal which is competing for the Little League World Series title in North Carolina.”

The District 9 Seniors also won a state championship and move on to play in Alexandria, Louisiana.

The Lake Air Junior Girls advance to play in New Mexico after winning a state title.

The youngest state champion winners were the Midway 10U softball team coached by Rebecca Smith.

She said it was a thrilling experience for her young athletes.

“It was awesome,” Smith said. “Our girls worked hours upon hours. Many of them did this for the first time. They were 9, 10, and 11 years old and it was really sweet coming here.”

The reigning World Series champs are hoping for a big home crowd as they start regionals Monday at 9 a.m. at the George W. Bush Litle League Leadership Training Center on University Parks Drive in Waco.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

If they win regionals, the girls will be headed to the Little League World Series for the second consecutive year.

This year’s tournament will be hosted August 6-13 in Greenville, North Carolina.

The games will be broadcast on ESPN.

