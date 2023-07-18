Woman charged after Waco toddler fell into pool, nearly drowned

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Latasha Nicole Powell was charged with injury to a child-criminal neglect after a 3-year-old boy she was supervising fell into a pool and nearly drowned, Waco police confirmed to KWTX.

The incident happened on June 9, police said. Officers and first responders were called to the 4300 Block of W. Lake Shore to investigate possible drowning at about 7:15 p.m. that day.

When the officers arrived, they located a 3-year-old boy who was unconscious after being pulled out of a pool.

Waco firefighters immediately began life-saving measures, and the boy was transported to a hospital.

Police said he survived but remains in critical care more than a month after the incident.

An investigation revealed Powell was with the child at the time of the incident and wasn’t supervising the boy when he fell in the pool, police said.

Detectives learned the boy was underwater for 10 minutes before Powell realized he fell in, police said.

Powell is a relative of the child, but not the mother, according to police.

