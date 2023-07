WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas!

1. Deep in the Heart Film Festival

2. 2023 TASTE OF AFRICA: Diving Deep Into Culture

3. Duel on the Brazos

4. Beer Tasting Tour

5. Board Game Escape Room

6. Cornhole & Horseshow Tournament

7. “Scooby-Doo!™ Mansion Mayhem!”

8. Dale Watson Concert

9. Waco Civic Theatre’s “Oliver!”

10. Sip and Paint Brunch

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.