Austin Police Department investigates city's 39th homicide of the year

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

This is the 39th homicide that Austin has investigated in 2023.

On July 16, 2023, APD officers responded to a shooting at a Valero gas station as 1135 Airport Boulevard.

Officers found a man, Tijarious White, at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say White died at the scene.

The investigation has shown that White was a customer in the gas station. The suspect then entered and shot and killed White.

Police describe the suspect as a tall Black man with a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS (8477). You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

