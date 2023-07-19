Bosque County looking for volunteer firefighters as wildfire danger increases

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County is looking for volunteer firefighters as wildfire danger increases.

There are 12 volunteer fire department in Bosque County.

Bosque County recently put out a very high fire danger warning.

The high temperatures and wind gust have created an environment for very high fire danger.

Most wildfires are handled from start to finish by volunteers with no outside assistance. If need the VFD can request help from other fire departments of the Texas Forest Service.

Anyone who is interested in being a volunteer firefighter is asked to reach out to your local VFD and ask how you can help.

