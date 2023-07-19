Cold front coming! Cold front coming!

Hopefully that headline drew you into the forecast today. Yes, we do actually have a cold front coming to Central Texas this weekend! Yes, our temperatures will drop! Yes, we could even see a bit of rain! Unfortunately (and yes, I could hear the groans in your mind after reading the word unfortunately), we’re not expecting either a long-lasting temperature drop or even a big temperature drop either. Hey, it’s summer so something is better than nothing! Until our cold front arrives this weekend, we’re still going to be stuck in extreme heat. Temperatures this morning in the upper 70s will warm to near 105° in the afternoon with ample sunshine all day long. Just like we’ve felt so far this week, humidity won’t be too awful this afternoon so the heat index should stay within a few degrees of the actual temperature. Tomorrow’s weather will be about the same as today’s, if not slightly cooler, with a high near 104°. We’ll drop the high to 103° on Friday. Despite the dropping temperatures, afternoon heat index values likely remain the same for the rest of the work week, peaking near 106° each day, since humidity will gradually creep up ahead of the weekend cold front.

So, technically, Saturday’s front is a cold front since there is a difference in temperature from one side of the front to the other, but we’re not expecting a big temperature change and we still could technically see above-average high temperatures as the front settles in. Winds from the south Friday will switch northerly Saturday as the front oozes in. Highs Saturday will likely settle in the upper 90s and could potentially reach the triple-digits briefly in the afternoon. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies and we’re also hoping for some rain from Saturday’s front too, but rain chances are only near 20% as only a few pop-up storms are expected to form. Although storms could produce lightning, heavy downpours, and even some strong gusty winds, severe weather isn’t expected. Saturday’s front will stall overhead but washout fairly quickly. Sunday’s highs will likely also settle right around 100°, but the front loses all of it’s gusto so we’re not likely to see rain to close the weekend. The heat-dome ridge of high pressure that has been across the Desert Southwest over the past few weeks is expected to slide into the Central Plains next week. We’re still under the heat-dome’s influence, but high temperatures should be a touch cooler next week compared to this week. Instead of highs near and slightly above 105°, we’re expecting highs near 103°. Yahoo.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.