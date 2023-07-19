College Station woman charged with abandonment of child

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - A College Station woman has been charged with abandonment of a child and possession of marijuana.

A Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy found a 3-year-old child around 8:00 a.m. at 1201 Harvey Road. The child appeared to be alone.

The College Station Police Department responded to the scene and took over the investigations.

Police say the mother of the child, who has been identified as Luna Conwill, was at work. She arrived at the scene later and was arrested when she arrived.

The child has been safely released to a family member, according to police.

