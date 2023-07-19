Advertise
County judge issues burn ban in Coryell County

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County Judge Roger Miller on July 19 issued a burn ban for his county effective at sunset.

The ban will remain in effect for 10 days after sunset on the 19th “unless terminated earlier based on a determination made by the Commissioners Court, or the County Judge, that a public safety hazard no longer exists.”

The ban does not prohibit outdoor burning related to official fire department and public utility activities.

Burning activities related to planting or harvesting agricultural crops are not prohibited, per the order.

