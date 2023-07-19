East Texas pastor accused of touching girl inappropriately

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A pastor of a Baptist church in Mineola was arrested Monday on charges of indecency with a child.

Timothy Nall, 68, is accused of inappropriately touching a 4-year-old member of his congregation on May 18. Nall was a pastor at the Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Mineola, and was allegedly witnessed inappropriately placing his hand on a girl by her mother while in the church.

According to Nall’s arrest affidavit, a 4-year-old sister of the girl later mentioned to her mother upon questioning that Nall had touched her the previous Thursday at the church as well. The mother reportedly said that this was a concern due to Nall having previous allegations against him for similar crimes at churches in Mississippi and Arkansas where he had previously pastored.

When investigators questioned the girl, she confirmed that Nall had touched her inappropriately while she was in his office getting candy, the document said. Upon questioning, Nall denied the claim, but reportedly confirmed that he did place children in his lap at times to help them access the candy bowl. According to the affidavit, the victim in this case was not small enough to need such assistance.

On Monday, a warrant was obtained for Nall’s arrest, and he was booked into the Smith County Jail on a felony charge of indecency with a child, and bonded out later in the day at $50,000.

