Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls

The FTC has brought a total of 167 cases against illegal robocallers and Do Not Call (DNC) violators
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced “Operation Stop Spam Calls,” a new collaboration among state and local partners to stem the tide of illegal telemarketing calls.

The operation includes five new cases from the FTC against companies and individuals responsible for distributing or assisting the distribution of illegal telemarketing calls to consumers nationwide.

Like many, Heather Gaker gets frustrated by unwanted robocalls, so much so that she signed up to be on the national Do Not Call Registry provided by the FTC. However, in 2020 she received seven unwanted calls from a corporation that argued she gave permission to receive the telemarketing calls when she provided her information on a sweepstakes website.

“I basically fell victim to falling into the trap of giving my information, my consent, unknowingly, for them to give my information to hundreds of other people,” Gaker said.

Gaker decided to take action and contacted Jake Ginsburg, a consumer law attorney.

Ginsburg said he’s seen many instances of websites making the fine print of consent too small and confusing for people to understand.

“The website does everything it can to divert the consumer’s eyes away from the fine print, camouflage telemarketing language and instead to look at the dollar signs and colorful letters that say—where should we send your money,” Ginsburg explained. “So, in discovery we realized what was supposedly entered.”

Gaker filed a lawsuit stating the company “violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) by placing telemarketing calls to her cell phone without her prior consent, despite her being on the Do Not Call Registry.”

Ginsburg said flouting of the TCPA is widespread.

“It is very much a nationwide issue. Heather alone, when she went to this website, her data was passed on to hundreds of different telemarketers. And there are countless other people who submit this site. It’s not just sweepstakes. There have been other cases where courts have found telemarketing consent to be invalid,” Ginsburg said.

The judge agreed, saying that each of the seven calls to Gaker constituted a violation of the TCPA and awarding her the maximum $500 for each violation.

Gaker said it wasn’t about the money for her, she just wanted to stand up for her right to privacy and let others know they can too.

Spam and illegal calls can be reported to the FTC.

The FTC has additional information on how to join the effort help stop spam calls.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries
FILE - Commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet laughs, at Black Falcon Pier in Boston on Sept. 1, 1996....
Titanic expert killed in sub implosion remembered for heeding ‘the explorer’s call’
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say
Carlee Russell
‘This investigation is not over’: New details in Carlee Russell case revealed in Hoover PD news conference
Florida animal rescuers say a mother dog and her eight puppies were found abandoned at a...
‘Absolutely deplorable’: 8 puppies found abandoned with their mother at construction site