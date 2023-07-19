Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Houston man steals money from woman in a wheelchair

The suspect walked up to the victim and stole an envelope containing money from her hand.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect involved with stealing money from a woman in a wheelchair.

On May 19, 2023, at around 3:40 p.m. the victim was eating at a restaurant in the 6600 block of Tidwell.

The suspect walked up to the victim and stole an envelope containing money from her hand.

The suspect left the restaurant and got into an older model maroon Pontiac sedan.

Before the money was stolen, the victim told police she had gone to the bank and cashed her check. She said she believes the suspect followed her to the restaurant.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a red and blue shirt and gray pants with a stripe on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

File Graphic
County judge issues burn ban in Coryell County
This is the 39th homicide that Austin has investigated in 2023.
Austin Police Department investigates city's 39th homicide of the year
KWTX@4: Celebration to mark the 125th Anniversary of the Coryell County Courthouse this Saturday, July 22nd - 7.19.23
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Brush fire in China Spring on July 19, 2023.
Brush fire in China Spring: Drone footage courtesy Jon Goddi