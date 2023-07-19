Advertise
Houston Police search for armed robber who forced employees into freezer before fleeing

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery.

An unknown man entered around 10:30 a.m. July 17 a restaurant prior to opening, located at the 5300 block of North Freeway.

According to police, the man located the employees, who were getting ready for the day, and pointed a handgun at them while demanding their property.

The suspect then forced the employees to the freezer and then fled the location in an unknown direction, possibly in a white four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 25 years old, 5 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a black mask, tan pants and a black Yellowstone pullover.

Anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

