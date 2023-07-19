‘I’m going to take you out’: Waco woman, father engage in shootout while child was asleep inside home, affidavits state

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hailey Marie Santos, 34, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child after she attacked her father, then fired a weapon at the man’s home while a child was sleeping inside, according to arrest affidavits obtained by KWTX.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a property in the 300 block of Lockwood Lane in Waco at about 7:20 p.m. on July 16.

The deputies met with a man, identified in the affidavits as Joseph Santos, who claimed his daughter had just assaulted him and he feared for his life.

Joseph Santos said Hailey Santos choked him during a physical altercation and he hurt his hand during the struggle. He was able to get his daughter off him, and the woman then threatened him by saying, “I‘m going to take you out,” the affidavit states.

Hailey Santos went to her trailer in the property, came back to her father’s home with a gun, and fired a round at the man, the document states. The man said his grandson was asleep inside his home when his daughter fired the round at him, the affidavit states.

The court documents reveal the man returned fire with his own weapon at Hailey Santos, which made her leave the area. He then called 911 for help.

When deputies met with Joseph Santos, he told them he feared his daughter would come back to “terrorize him and his grandson and, probably, kill him,” the affidavits state.

Hailey Santos later spoke with detectives and admitted to firing a round at her father, but only after he fired at her first, the documents state.

The affidavits do not clarify if Hailey Santos is the mother of the child who was asleep inside her father’s home during the shootout.

Online jail records show she remains in custody on a $15,000 bond.

