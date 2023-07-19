Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘I’m going to take you out’: Waco woman, father engage in shootout while child was asleep inside home, affidavits state

Hailey Marie Santos
Hailey Marie Santos(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hailey Marie Santos, 34, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child after she attacked her father, then fired a weapon at the man’s home while a child was sleeping inside, according to arrest affidavits obtained by KWTX.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a property in the 300 block of Lockwood Lane in Waco at about 7:20 p.m. on July 16.

The deputies met with a man, identified in the affidavits as Joseph Santos, who claimed his daughter had just assaulted him and he feared for his life.

Joseph Santos said Hailey Santos choked him during a physical altercation and he hurt his hand during the struggle. He was able to get his daughter off him, and the woman then threatened him by saying, “I‘m going to take you out,” the affidavit states.

Hailey Santos went to her trailer in the property, came back to her father’s home with a gun, and fired a round at the man, the document states. The man said his grandson was asleep inside his home when his daughter fired the round at him, the affidavit states.

The court documents reveal the man returned fire with his own weapon at Hailey Santos, which made her leave the area. He then called 911 for help.

When deputies met with Joseph Santos, he told them he feared his daughter would come back to “terrorize him and his grandson and, probably, kill him,” the affidavits state.

Hailey Santos later spoke with detectives and admitted to firing a round at her father, but only after he fired at her first, the documents state.

The affidavits do not clarify if Hailey Santos is the mother of the child who was asleep inside her father’s home during the shootout.

Online jail records show she remains in custody on a $15,000 bond.

WATCH: Midday with Julie: 7.19.23 (First segment with Ally Kadlubar)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

File Graphic
Navarro County Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect in connection to arson attempt on a church
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Midday with Julie: 7.19.23 (1st segment Ally Kadlubar)
V’Jae Brown received the award from the State Board of Education and will be honored at the...
KISD Career Center Senior Earns State Hero Award