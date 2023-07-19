Advertise
KISD Career Center Senior Earns State Hero Award

V’Jae Brown received the award from the State Board of Education and will be honored at the...
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen Independent School District senior recently was awarded The Texas Student Hero Award along with 14 other students throughout the state.

V’Jae Brown received the award from the State Board of Education and will be honored at the Killeen ISD Board Meeting on July 25.

Brown is a senior at Shoemaker High School who also attends the district’s Career Center.

The Student Heroes program recognizes Texas public school students in prekindergarten through high school who do an outstanding volunteer service that benefits their fellow students, schools, or their communities, according to the TEA website.

One student from each of the 15 State Board of Education districts is recognized for this award.

He has been an active volunteer for the Killeen Youth Advisory Commission, working to improve safety and promote recycling. He organized a recycling art contest in conjunction with the Killeen City Council and the YAC.

Brown was a digital audio student at the Career Center and co-hosted The Scoreboard Show prior to Killeen ISD varsity football games. He was a frequent contributor to broadcasts for KISD-TV and MY 91 Radio.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

