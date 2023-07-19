Advertise
Fire crews contain brush fire that erupted in China Spring

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews contain a brush fire that burned 20 acres in China Spring.

The brush fire erupted in the 900 block of Baylor Camp Road in China Spring.

The China Spring Fire Chief said they were called out at 2:40 for a grass fire.

At 4:40 p.m. the fire was contained.

Some farm equipment and hay bales were burned in the fire.

“We saved a house,” China Spring Fire Chief said. “We appreciate all the help we received from area fire departments.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

