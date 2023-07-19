Advertise
Louisiana pregnant woman dies following rollover crash involving alligator near Corpus Christi

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - A Louisiana mother and her unborn baby have died after a rollover crash involving an alligator just north of Corpus Christi.

Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded July 16 to a rollover accident on State Highway 35 near FM 774.

According to the sheriff’s office, a truck was traveling when it hit an alligator and then rolled over.

Two adults and three children were transported to area hospitals.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

